Gekokujô Juken

Shinichi Sakurai (Sadao Abe) is married to Kanako (Kyoko Fukada) and they have a daughter named Kaori (Mikuu Yamada). Both, Shinichi and Kanako received only a middle school level education. Even though they don't have much money, they are a happy family. At work though, Shinichi experiences effects of only having a middle school education. One day, Shinichi sees Kaori’s poor score for a national test. He freaks out and decides to improve Kaori's education. Thus, 41-year-old Shinichi begins studying with Kaori and instructs her for the upcoming middle school entrance exam.