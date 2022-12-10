Not Available

Generation O! is an animated children's television series made by the now defunct Sunbow Entertainment, a division of Sony Wonder, with co-production provided by Wang Films in Taiwan and Ravensberger in Germany. There are also international versions of the series called "Molly O!". Generation O! was originally called Molly O! and was created by David Hale, Tim Newman and James Proimos, based on an original idea by Hale and Newman. Executive Producers were Carole Wietzman, Martha Ripp and Ken Olshansky. The Creative Producer and Director was Mike Milo and the Line Producer was Jodey Kaminsky-Cashman. Most of the episodes were written by Suzanne Collins, author of the bestselling series The Underland Chronicles and The Hunger Games trilogy. John Hardman was the production exec at the Kids WB. The show's visual design was based on Proimos's unique style. Every episode had at least one song and music video, which would be related to the episode's plot. For example, in one episode Molly gets mad at her brother and ends up writing a song called "Girls Rule, Boys Drool" in retaliation. Most of the songs used in the series were penned by Hale and David Buskin. This show aired from 2000 to 2001 on YTV and The WB. Kids WB aired it as part of their "Fraturdays" block. Only 13 episodes were ever created. Like all the other shows on Kids WB as seen in the USA, the show is close captioned by the National Captioning Institute. In Latin America the show premiered on Nickelodeon on 2001, but was removed in early 2003. In the United Kingdom the series was screened on the Disney Channel, but curiously unlisted in the schedules and after midnight.