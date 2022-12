Not Available

Chan Zhan Tung, was originally the owner of the "All-Knowing Detective Agency". The company subsequently changed hands, and Cheung Lok Hang seized all rights. Lee Jin Hiu then joined the company. Chan Ka Hei, Cheung Lok Hang, and Lee Jin Hiu later changed the position of the detective agency from a detective agency that purely collects evidence for customers to "Unlimited Generation Slash".