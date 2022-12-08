Not Available

Almost one million British school children are obese and every one of them is different. Over the coming years, Channel 4's new landmark documentary series will follow the lives of a group of seven overweight children on their journey towards adulthood to find out what it really feels like to be growing up fat. This is not a quick-fix diet programme. Generation XXL is a chance for the nation's obese children to tell us what life looks like through their eyes and what the future holds, in a series that is not only about losing weight, but also about living with it.