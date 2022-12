Not Available

Genghis Khan is a Chinese-Mongolian co-produced television series based on the life story of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol Empire in the 13th century. Ba Sen, who starred as Genghis Khan in the series, is actually a descendant of Chagatai, the second son of Genghis Khan. The series was first broadcast on CCTV in China in 2004 and was also aired on KBS in South Korea between September and December 2005.