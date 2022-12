Not Available

This drama is set during the Han Dynasty. There is this evil Dowager Empress Lu who wants to have portion for long and everlasting life. Liu Xuan is the hero who is placed as her right hand man to protect the Liu clan, who has set up the Han Dynasty. The evil Dowager Empress has set Liu Xuan against his brother Liu Xiang, who is not so smart. Three girls have fallen for the hero Liu Xuan. Which will he be with at the end? Will he die? Will the evil empress die?