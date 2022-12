Not Available

Genji Monogatari Sennenki: Genji is a Japanese anime adaptation of The Tale of Genji. Originally, it was meant to be an anime adaptation of Waki Yamato's The Tale of Genji manga, but the director decided to make it a direct adaptation of the original tale. The anime is directed by Osamu Dezaki. The series premiered on Fuji TV on January 15, 2009.