Ryu was born different and for that reason his tribe left him to die, but he was found by the ape Kitti who took care of him and raised him as her own. Together with his friends Ran and her brother Don they now try to find his real mother and in the same time survive in a world of hostile humans and prehistoric beasts. The most dangerous is the one-eyed Tirano. (This anime is based on the manga Ryu No Michi by Shotaro Ishinomori.)