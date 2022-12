Not Available

Mizuhara Masaya (Tsukamoto Takashi) is a desperate guy who murders his uncle shortly after his father's death, over a debt settlement which the uncle demands right after an earthquake. When Mizuhara comes to his senses he finds a beauty who introduces herself as Shinkai Mifuyu (Fukada Kyoko) next to himself. The two flee to Tokyo and as the girl starts getting attention in the beauty sector, a detective starts looking into their past.