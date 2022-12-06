George and the Dragon

Not Available

George Russell, chauffeur, odd-job man, and all-round assistant to the retired Colonel Maynard, has a fairly cushy lifestyle. George serves his employer faithfully but his workload is relatively light and he's perfected a way of filling the slower days: he's an habitual womaniser with a cheeky charm, and has driven away more than his far share of female cook-cum-housekeepers with his amorous advances! Following the latest departure, the local employment agency comes up with a replacement almost immediately - and it seems that George has finally met his match in the formiddable Gabrielle Dragon.