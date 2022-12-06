Not Available

George Burns Comedy Week was a comedy anthology television series broadcast in the United States by CBS as part of its 1985 fall lineup. As he was age 89 when the show premiered, George Burns was billed as the oldest person ever to "star" in a television series. Burns had been around television in one way or another since shortly after its inception; like many old-time radio stars he had brought his routine over more-or-less intact from the older medium. However, his actual role in this series was rather slight; aside from lending his name, introducing the night's program, and providing an occasional voice-over narration.