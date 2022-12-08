Not Available

George Harrison: Living in the Material World is a 2011 documentary film directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the life of Beatles member George Harrison. It has earned six nominations at the 2012 Emmy Awards. The film follows music legend George Harrison's story from his early life in Liverpool, the success of Beatlemania, his travels to India, the influence of Indian culture in his music, and his relevance and importance as a member of The Beatles. It consists of previously unseen footage and interviews with Olivia and Dhani Harrison, friends, and many others.