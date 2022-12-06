Not Available

George Lopez is a guy who has made lemonade from lemons at every turn. Since he became the plant manager at an L.A. airplane parts factory, George has handled a complicated and tumultuous job including mergers, vandals and even a Presidential visit -- with his sense of humor intact. Though his affable and loyal friend and leader, Ernie (Valente Rodriguez), and former compadres on the floor consider him a buddy, they continue to rib him and have their fun with his new found position of power. Dealing with his tough and acerbic but loving mother, Benny (Belita Moreno), while sifting through her vast assortment of lies about his childhood, and maintaining a civil relationship presents a constant challenge, both at work and at home. Fortunately George's devoted wife, Angie (Constance Marie), possesses the patience of a saint and copes surprisingly well with Benny's questionable behavior and insensitive wisecracks, and with George's freewheeling approach to parenthood. Her recent suc