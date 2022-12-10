Not Available

Georgia Championship Wrestling was a professional wrestling promotion whose self-titled TV program aired its first show on WTCG, a UHF independent station in Atlanta, as a Christmas special on December 25, 1971. In 1976 WTCG (renamed WTBS in 1979) began retransmitting its signal via satellite and became a superstation available to cable systems across the United States. As a result, Georgia Championship Wrestling became the first promotion affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) to have its television program broadcast nationally. The Georgia Championship Wrestling TV series, hosted by Gordon Solie, was taped at the WTBS studios at 1050 Techwood Drive in Atlanta before a small, live in-studio audience, as were most pro wrestling TV shows of that era. Though based in Atlanta, the company also ran live wrestling shows throughout its geographic "territory" of Georgia.