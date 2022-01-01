Not Available

Gerak Khas is a long running Malaysian television series. The police drama first aired on May 4, 1999 on Radio Televisyen Malaysia's TV2. There are three films based from the series. ⁕Gerak Khas the Movie ⁕Gerak Khas the Movie II ⁕GK3 The Movie The first movie, released in early 2001, topped the Malaysian box office. Datuk Yusof Haslam directed both the series and the films for his Skop Productions. Cast members include Abby Abadi as Inspektor Aleeza and AC Mizal as Inspektor Mazlan. In the first film, they faced crime bosses Castelo and Rafayel.