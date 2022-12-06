Gerhard Reinke's Wanderlust

Not Available

Join your German-native travel host Gerhard Reinke each week as he takes you on a comedic journey to exciting and exotic destinations around the world. You'll laugh along the way as Gerhard always manages to stumble around each location that is of course so foreign to him. Watch Gerhard try his best to blend in with his new surroundings which is nearly impossible for him, but hilarious for us. But no matter where he treks off to next, there will hopefully be plenty of cheese; the man just loves his cheese.