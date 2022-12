Not Available

All over Britain, the economic crisis is causing businesses to go bust. Now one man wants to help. Sir Gerry Robinson, one of the UK's most respected entrepreneurs, is prepared to risk millions of his own money to rescue those he believes don't deserve to fail. In each episode, two British businesses whose futures hang precariously in the balance must persuade Gerry that they're potentially profitable, before he makes his big decision: which, if any, business to invest in.