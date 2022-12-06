Get Christie Love

Not Available

Christie Love was a very beautiful and quite charming black woman who also happened to be a skilled undercover operative with the Los Angeles Police Department. Her smarts and skills often came in handy when posing as a prostitute, jewel thief, etc. in an effort to bring down the bad guys. Her boss was Lt. Reardon, who was replaced by Capt. Ryan. Caruso, Belmont, Valencia and Gallagher were cops with whom Christie worked.