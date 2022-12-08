Get Fresh With Al Brown

Not Available

In Get Fresh Al Brown heads to the far corners of the country tracking down the best markets, finest produce and freshest ingredients to create a meal that captures the quintessential flavour of each region. From an old ute come mobile kitchen, Al samples and cooks potential ingredients on the spot - be it a roadside vege stall, a farmers field or a fishermans wharf. After tasting and testing the best produce of the region, Al heads to a local restaurant to create a three course meal, sharing the finer aspects of his recipes and making his ideas about food and cooking accessible to the everyday cook. The focus is on the food and New Zealand's wonderful, fresh produce, how to grow it and how to cook it - a heap of great food tips wrapped around good doses of humour. From the rolling green hills of Auckland to the plains of Canterbury, the mountains of Central Otago and the subtropical Far North, each region is different and is celebrated through the distinctive meals Al creates.