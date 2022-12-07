Not Available

GET OUT ALIVE features the true stories of people who have been forced to confront their own mortality. This is not about battling nature – these are gripping cat-and-mouse tales about being hunted by an enemy intent on destruction or incarceration. GET OUT ALIVE depicts some of the most intense situations imaginable, including encounters with Somali pirates, Taliban kidnap squads, Iraqi insurgents and South American narco-terrorists. Viewers will witness how each person adapted to the trauma of their situation and what it took for them to get out alive.