Get Squiggling!

Not Available

Squiglet lives in a plain white world, athough it doesn't stay white for long! With the help of a magical set of crayons - which he calls 'Squiggle Sticks' - Squiglet shows the audience how to draw colourful characters on their 'Squiggle Pads'. As Squiglet and the viewers at home sing the magic words together, the character leaps off the page and comes to life! Squiglet uses his Squiggle Sticks to fill in the world around each episode's character and himself. A lush vegetable garden for a caterpillar, an icy snow cave for a snowman or a strange alien planet for a spaceman. Squiglet's white world fills with colour as he and the audience accompany their new friends into a fun-filled adventure.