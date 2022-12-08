Not Available

Sundance Channel announced today it has greenlit a new original non-fiction series, "Get to Work". The 8x60 docu-series is currently in production and is slated to premiere in August 2012. "Get to Work" takes viewers inside a groundbreaking back-to-work program in San Diego, a hardcore boot camp that gives hope to the chronically unemployed: those who have no jobs, no direction, and seemingly no chance. It's a high-stakes make-or-break moment and, for most of the students, this is their last crack at a real future. But it doesn't come easy: as they push their students to learn workplace skills that will land them a job, the instructors contend with those who have never learned anything other than bad attitudes and bad behavior. Not everyone makes it to graduation.