Get Your Fish On is a brand new, full throttle, competitive fishing show that follows series host Mandy Kupenga and a revolving bunch of female fishing friends as they take on local men in a weekly fishing battle. They explore local fishing history, touch on tikanga and traditional fishing, whilst promoting conservation and the importance of the ‘catch and release’ kaupapa. Get Your Fish On is an entertaining way to soak up the language, learn new kupu about fishing and see some of the country's biggest fishing fanatics go head to head on the moana.