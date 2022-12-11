Get Your Tatts Out: Kavos Ink

Not Available

This reality series follows young Brits as they head to the tattoo studios on Greece's Kavos strip. The holiday destination, famous for its beaches and wild parties, welcomes thousands of hedonistic party-goers each year. Away from home, high in the holiday spirit and encouraged by trouble-making friends many decide to take a permanent souvenir home. This series films individuals as they go under the needle, with hilarious and often shocking results. With an estimated 30,000 people looking to get some Kavos ink in one summer, tattoo artist Steven prepares for a busy season.