They're the Get Backers, and they live by a simple motto: If it was taken, we'll get it back. Their success rate is 100%. They may have no luck with money, but they always come through on a job, no matter how small. Ban and Ginji are no ordinary retrieval service though. With Ginji's ability to generate lightning and Ban's Jagan Eye and 200kg force grip, they'll take on any job, from retrieving stuffed toys to fine art to lost memories. If the GetBackers say they'll get it back, they will!