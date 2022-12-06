Getting Away With Murder

Not Available

Meet Seth silver, an ordinary 25-year-old leading an extraordinary double life -- balancing an unhealthy libido, a high-octane hitman lifestyle, and most dauntingly, coping with the fact that he still lives with... with his neurotic mother. Your run-of-the mill vices are hard enough to sneak by when you live with your parents, and Seth here greases people for a living while his proud mother thinks he's a veterinary technician. Like most young men his age, Seth struggles, if not to establish a strong social identity, to at least as a cute girl out for a piece of chicken, a task that can be more daunting than a flawless quadruple homicide. Shit really hits the fan when Seth finally lands a date, and, go figure -- duty calls. Can Seth keep his two lives in line and save his world from imploding? Will he get away with murder?