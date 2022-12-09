Not Available

GGN On Revolt

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Snoop Dogg has inked a licensing deal with Revolt TV to bring his YouTube show GGN (Double G News Network) to the music-focused cable network. It will premiere Wednesday, November 11 and air for eight consecutive weeks at 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT. Each 30-minute episode will feature three guests touching on the latest in news and culture and some of the stars include, Larry King, Pharrell, Russell Simmons, Seth Rogen, and Mike Epps. The first episode will include appearances by Jamie Foxx, Schoolboy Q and Jhene Aiko. Revolt TV also will air past episodes as part of the deal, with new content continuing to be available on Snoop Dogg's YouTube page.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images