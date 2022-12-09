GGN On Revolt

Not Available

Snoop Dogg has inked a licensing deal with Revolt TV to bring his YouTube show GGN (Double G News Network) to the music-focused cable network. It will premiere Wednesday, November 11 and air for eight consecutive weeks at 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT. Each 30-minute episode will feature three guests touching on the latest in news and culture and some of the stars include, Larry King, Pharrell, Russell Simmons, Seth Rogen, and Mike Epps. The first episode will include appearances by Jamie Foxx, Schoolboy Q and Jhene Aiko. Revolt TV also will air past episodes as part of the deal, with new content continuing to be available on Snoop Dogg's YouTube page.