Tokyo in the 1970s. Evil spirits are threatening the human world and the only ones who can stop them are a group known as the Spirit Patrol. Sent from the underworld the team consists of the hot-headed Enma, the stuck-up Yukiko, the half-water sprite Kapael and Chapeau-jii — the old man spirit in the form of a hat, who guides the group. This may not bode well... though.