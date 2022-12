Not Available

Two Ghibli created shorts about the happenings in fictional animation studio, presumably based to some extent on their own. The first was aired during a TV special about Ghibli, the second shown in theatres alongside 'The Cat Returns'. Note that the animation studio in these shorts is not spelled ジブリ (hepburn: 'jiburi'), but ギブリ (hepburn: 'giburi'), so pronounced with the hard 'gi' of 'give' rather than the 'ji' of 'jigsaw' used for Ghibli.