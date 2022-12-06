‘Ghost’ tells the story of the cyber investigation squad fights against the cyber crimes. Kim Woo-Hyun (So Ji-Sub) is the only son of a high ranking police officer. Woo-Hyun entered the police academy ranked first and graduated from the academy ranked first. As a detective, he then joins the cyber investigation department. Woo-Hyun then works to reveal the secrets of those that hide within the cyber world.
|So Ji-sub
|Kim Woo-hyun / Park Gi-young
|Lee Yeon-hee
|Yoo Kang-mi
|Uhm Ki-joon
|Jo Hyun-min
|Kwak Do-won
|Kwon Hyuk-joo
|Song Ha-yoon
|Choi Seung-yeon
|Kwon Hae-hyo
|Han Young-seok
View Full Cast >