Not Available

Ghost

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

HB Entertainment

‘Ghost’ tells the story of the cyber investigation squad fights against the cyber crimes. Kim Woo-Hyun (So Ji-Sub) is the only son of a high ranking police officer. Woo-Hyun entered the police academy ranked first and graduated from the academy ranked first. As a detective, he then joins the cyber investigation department. Woo-Hyun then works to reveal the secrets of those that hide within the cyber world.

Cast

So Ji-subKim Woo-hyun / Park Gi-young
Lee Yeon-heeYoo Kang-mi
Uhm Ki-joonJo Hyun-min
Kwak Do-wonKwon Hyuk-joo
Song Ha-yoonChoi Seung-yeon
Kwon Hae-hyoHan Young-seok

View Full Cast >

Images