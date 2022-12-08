Not Available

The Ghost Adventures crew has investigated over 100 terrifying locations across America and all over the world. Along the way, the guys have provided answers and help for those who have experienced the paranormal firsthand. Often these are couples, families and individuals suffering the vengeance of spirits. Horrified homeowners, fellow paranormal investigators and shocked employees have had their lives forever changed by these experiences. In Ghost Adventures: Aftershocks, Zak invites the most memorable characters from the series to Las Vegas to update viewers on how their lives -- and their ghosts -- have fared since the GAC paid them a visit. The guests recount how things were before the lockdown and how their lives have changed since. Have ghosts returned to do these people harm? Has their approach to the spirits changed?