Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley are opening up to viewers as they’ve never done before. The guys are kicking back in their screening room to watch their favorite episodes of the hit series "Ghost Adventures" and get candid with fans – and each other – about their craziest experiences over the past decade. Away from the haunted locations we usually see them in, with no equipment or investigations, it’s just the team, some munchies and never-before-heard stories from the moments that created a legacy. Get ready for laughs, screams and surprises alongside the crew in the ultimate tell-all event.