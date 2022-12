Not Available

Hu Tian is a 25-year-old delinquent leading a carefree life with Xiao Jin Ya, whom he considers to be like a sister. One day, a mysterious woman named Bing Lun appears with news of his long-lost parents, who disappeared for more than 20 years. A man named Lei Li also appears and claims to be a friend of his father. Along with his new-found friends, Hu Tian sets out on an expedition to find his long-lost family; while figuring out how to differentiate friend and foes.