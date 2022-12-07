Ghost Mama Sousasen

Not Available

Frst grade elementary school student Tonbo (Yuma Kimino) is the type that's easily scared. One day, when he wears his dead mother's glasses, the ghost of his deceased mother Choko Uehara (Yukie Nakama) appears in front of him. His mother died three months ago. Choko Uehara worked as a police officer. Now, other ghosts come to Choko Uehara. Even after her death she likes to meddle in other people's affairs. Choko Uehara now solves cases with her son Tonba as her partner. Choko also watches her son grow up until the real farewell day comes ...