Ghost Stories

Satsuki Manshita and her younger brother Keiichirou move from Tokyo to their mother's hometown. Not long after they move in, they discovered that the old abandoned school building near their new school is haunted by demons and evil spirits. At first, they don't seem want to get involved with it, not until their family cat, Kaya, is taken by a demon. In order to save the town, Satsuki and Keiichirou along with their new friends, Momoko, Leo and Hajime form a team to fight the demons.