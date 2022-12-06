Ghost Stories: A Paranormal Insight

Not Available

Since the ancient dawn of human communication, mankind has had a fascination with tales of the supernatural. Compelling stories of encounters with spirits from beyond the grave are always a rich source of entertainment, wonder and fear. Internationally renowned television personality Patrick Macnee hosts this five volume compilation of genuine ghostly tales. Far better than any book, these ghost stories include thrilling accounts by people who have actually come face to face with all kinds of phantoms, ranging from the friendly to the utterly fiendish! Visits to haunted houses, detailed historical information, astonishing photographs and chilling dramatizations of ghost encounters bring the viewer into the middle of the action. Sometimes disturbing, always deeply intriguing, Ghost Stories is not for the faint of heart. This wonderful spooky series should not be viewed alone... especially after dark.