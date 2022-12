Not Available

Anthology series focusing on the supernatural. Winston Essex opened each episode by taking the audience into his spooky old mansion and introducing the plot, which could range from a vampire preying on college students to a ghost haunting a house to an old man using voodoo against his own family. On January 5, 1973, the series changed its title to "Circle of Fear", the Essex character was no longer part of the show, and the stories didn't always feature supernatural themes