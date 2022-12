Not Available

Saiki Misaki has an ability of "evocation", where she can see sprites of dead people and can tell what their problems are. She mainly works at a S&M club and acts like the queen, she works a side job as a shaman to settle ghost affairs. She works for Souichiro who's the head of of the social affair section of the Metropolitan Government. One day, Souichiro asks her to go to a condominium to solve a normal day problem, but she ends up getting involved in a huge predicament....