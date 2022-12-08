Ghost Town Gold

Not Available

Brit Eaton and Scott Glaves explore the last frontier of American archaeology - the old ghost towns, abandoned mining camps, and industrial graveyards of the Wild West - in search of collectible artifacts from a bygone era. Whether it's convincing a sixth generation rancher to part with a stockpile of pre-19th century antiques, or unearthing a 150-year old mine shaft that holds a horde of Gold Rush mining gear, there's an endless supply of eccentric people, places, and artifacts to find and explore. From the Four Corners to the Alaskan wilderness to the Deep South, the American landscape is littered with deserted mine workings, abandoned ranches, and antiquated farmhouses and outbuildings still well preserved and primed for picking.