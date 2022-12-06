Ghost Whisperer

Not Available

Melinda Gordon is a young newlywed with the unique ability to communicate with the earthbound spirits of people who have died -- and who seek her help. Melinda uses her gift to relay significant messages and important information to the living, but sometimes the messages she receives are intense and confusing. As a result, she is often met with questions and skepticism by the survivors. But when Melinda is able to help both the lost souls who contact her and those who are still alive, she knows that her unique talent is an asset and not a liability.