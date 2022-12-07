Ghost Writer

Not Available

Po Chung-Ling (Steven Ma) was born in Jinan a family of New Year print. He is very bright, his father, Po Poon (Elliot Yue), has therefore always hoped that he could one day carry on the family business. Ling, mistakenly thinks that Poon is working in collusion with some corrupt officials, refuses to listen to what his father says. His good friend, Ko Jit (Sunny Chan), is a constable and he hates corrupt officials as much as Ling does. Rumor has it that a fox spirit is creating troubles in Jinan. Ling is almost killed when he is investigating into the matter with Jit. Fortunately, a mysterious girl named Ling Wu Siu-Tsui (Fala Chen) comes to his rescue in the nick of time. It turns out later that she is the fox spirit, and that she saves Ling so as to return a past favor. As they spend more and more time together, Tsui starts to fall for Ling. The Po family has secured a large order of New Year print. To ensure the work can be finished in time they have to hire a large numbers of female workers. Lau Sum-Yu (Linda Chung) applies for the job, but her real intention is to look for the man who was unfaithful to her sister, never knowing that she would later be caught in a love triangle with Ling and Tsui.