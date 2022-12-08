Ghost Writer (2015)

Not Available

Tono Risa is a bestselling author in her thirties who is regarded as extremely gifted in her creativity and ability to write. Although she has already achieved the fame and status in her career, the overwhelming feeling of being stuck resides deep down inside her and she feels surrounded by fear. On the other hand, Kawahara Yuki, a girl in her twenties, has left her hometown and moved to Tokyo to pursue her dream of becoming a writer someday. Although Yuki has amazing talent with limitless potential, she hasn't been able to make her writing debut just yet. She was about to finally give up on her dream and get married to her boyfriend back home. By chance, one day Yuki gets offered a position as an assistant to Risa. After wavering, Yuki accepts the job offer. This decision brings about a major turning point in the lives of these two female writers.