Ghosthunters was a British paranormal documentary television series that originally aired from 1996 to 1997 on the Discovery Channel. The four-season program was produced by Inca Productions of Covent Garden, London (by producers Sheldon Greenberg and Eddie Babbage), hosted by Ian Cashmore, and narrated by William Woollard. Ian Cashmore also appeared in the promo for the American Syfy series Ghost Hunters.