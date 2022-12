Not Available

The Tennessee Wraith Chasers, a team of five ghost hunters, bring a uniquely Southern spin to the paranormal as they investigate the case of a family haunted by a spirit for more than a decade. Using homemade equipment, they go all out to capture the spirit, Southern style! The Tennessee Wraith Chasers were winners on Zak Bagans’ Paranormal Challenge. Lead Investigator Christopher Smith also appeared on Ghost Hunters Academy.