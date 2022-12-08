GI Joe PSAs

Not Available

Between 1985 and 1987, the G.I. Joe animated series aired on television, featuring a public service announcement at the end of each episode, closing with the quote “now you know, and knowing is half the battle.” In 2003, Eric Fensler began dubbing over the original audio, beginning with a PSA about a child getting separated from his parents at a carnival. Overall, 25 PSAs were made featuring nonsensical dialogue about porkchop sandwiches, body massages and computers, among other absurd topics.