G.I. Joe Sigma Six

G.I. Joe has been the Real American Hero for over twenty years, and is now jumping into the 21st Century with both feet forwards. Following up on the incredibly successful 3 3/4" action figure toyline and multi-media extravegansa, Hasbro and Gonzo Studios are joining forces to present a G.I. Joe for the kids of today. With a decided stylistic flair and an emphasis on secret agent technology, Sigma 6 will fight COBRA: The Enemy starting on September 10th. Showing in half hour blocks, the producers promise a solid continuity throughout the episodes, starting off with the ever-popular five-part miniseries much as the animated series of the 80's used to do.
