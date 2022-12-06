Not Available

Gian Nhân Thất Thế - Men Don't Cry

  • Comedy

Ho Kei Gin is infamous for the terrible deeds he has done in Kei Street and everyone is afraid of him. Gin loathes the complete opposite of him: Wong Fei Hung. Gin has a depressing childhood secret which has led to his troublesome personality. Ling Yuk Chui is a woman born with buckteeth and has low self esteem. She cares very much for her family. Chui is a rather naive person who is easily tricked by others. She is looking for a marriage partner but is not successful yet. Wong Fei Hung is looked upon as a hero in Kei Street. He constantly helps ill people at Bo Zhi Lum and also teaches students Kung Fu. Wong Fei Hung has a strong belief that there is good in everyone and is also a very serious person. He seldom jokes and likes to tell long and boring stories. Ling Yuk Bik is the sister of Ling Yuk Chui. She has a mental illness due to a horrible incident that happened in the past.

Cast

