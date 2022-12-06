Gian Nhân Thất Thế - Men Don't Cry

Not Available

Ho Kei Gin is infamous for the terrible deeds he has done in Kei Street and everyone is afraid of him. Gin loathes the complete opposite of him: Wong Fei Hung. Gin has a depressing childhood secret which has led to his troublesome personality. Ling Yuk Chui is a woman born with buckteeth and has low self esteem. She cares very much for her family. Chui is a rather naive person who is easily tricked by others. She is looking for a marriage partner but is not successful yet. Wong Fei Hung is looked upon as a hero in Kei Street. He constantly helps ill people at Bo Zhi Lum and also teaches students Kung Fu. Wong Fei Hung has a strong belief that there is good in everyone and is also a very serious person. He seldom jokes and likes to tell long and boring stories. Ling Yuk Bik is the sister of Ling Yuk Chui. She has a mental illness due to a horrible incident that happened in the past.