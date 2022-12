Not Available

Giant Phantom Monster Agon (幻の大怪獣アゴン Maboroshi no Daikaijū Agon?) is a 1964 black-and-white Japanese Kaiju miniseries. Produced by Nippon Television, the miniseries aired on Fuji TV from January 2, 1968 to January 8, 1968. Internationally, the film is known as Agon: Atomic Dragon.[1] The series was re-released in a condensed feature-length film in the mid-1990s by Toho.