Naomi, a middle-aged woman (Muroi Shigeru), goes to a house to meet her boyfriend with whom she had planned to skip the country, along with 50 billion yen in cash. When she gets to the house, there is no boyfriend, no money and a trail of blood leading to a closet. Opening the closet causes this nude, blood covered body (Kimura Takuya) to come falling out. She gets the young man into a hospital to revive him in hopes he can tell her where the boyfriend and the money went, but the guy from the closet has lost his memory. She gives him a new identity, calling him Yukio, and then employs him as a courier at her company to keep track of him in case he ever recovers his memory. As he works for Naomi, Yukio slowly discovers who he was and what has led him to the man he is now.