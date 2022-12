Not Available

The Sengoku era gave birth to many historical legends. One of them is Naoe Naoe Kanetsugu, the brilliant military general of the Uesugi family. Together with Maeda Keiji, a legendary warrior on the battlefield, who become lifelong friends with each other, they carve out a piece of history in the most dangerous and volatile time in Japan’s history. The two men recall their beginnings and the journey they took to get to the accomplished position they now sit at.